Becky Lynch wins her first major championship in WWE after 752 days

On the latest episode of WWE NXT, Becky Lynch defeated Tiffany Statton to win the coveted NXT Women's Championship.

The match started with a lock-up, which saw The Buff Barbie Doll push The Man onto the turnbuckle. She then locked the RAW star in a headlock and took her down with a shoulder tackle. Becky went for the Dis-arm-her, but the then-champion managed to escape.

Later on, Becky Lynch hit Stratton with the Becksploder followed by a missile dropkick for a two-count. Tiffany caught Becky with a sit-out spinebuster and got a two-count as well. The two stars went up the top rope and Tiffany Stratton pushed Becky off before hitting a beautiful Swanton Bomb for a two-count.

Big Time Becks locked her in an armbar but the latter managed to reverse it into a powerbomb. Tiffany tried to hit the Prettiest Moonsault ever but Becky took her down with a Russian leg sweep off the middle rope for another two count. They went outside and The Man dived onto Statton while she was lying on the announce table.

Back in the ring, Becky Lynch hit the 24-year-old star with a diving leg drop off the top rope and locked her in the Dis-arm-her, but she ended up getting slammed onto the mat with a powerbomb. In the end, Tiffany Stratton tried to hit the PME but Becky got out of the way. Lynch then hit her with the Manhandle Slam to win the match and become the new NXT Women's Champion.

The last time Becky Lynch won a singles title was at SummerSlam in 2021 where she dethroned Bianca Belair, over 700 days ago. She can now be considered a Grand Slam Champion.

