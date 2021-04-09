Becky Lynch WrestleMania 37 update - Report

As WrestleMania 37 comes closer, there has been much speculation over the status of Becky Lynch leading into the event. Many fans are expecting The Man to make her return to WWE this weekend, following her being away from the company for almost a year. Lynch gave birth to her first child in December 2020, a daughter with her fiancé and fellow WWE Superstar, Seth Rollins.

According to a recent report from Fightful, Becky Lynch may indeed be back in action over WrestleMania weekend. The report stated WWE are being secretive about this potential return, as expected, given Becky Lynch's status as one of the biggest modern-era stars of the company.

Fightful also reported that WWE is "hopeful" The Man will make an appearance at Raymond James Stadium this weekend.

Potential Becky Lynch return angle revealed?

Earlier today, it was reported by Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio that Becky Lynch could indeed make her big comeback at WrestleMania 37. Speaking on how the former RAW Women's Champion could return this weekend, Meltzer said:

“If they add a Bayley talk segment to 'Mania, that would likely be Lynch’s return as the idea of her driving a big truck in at one of the two 'Mania shows during a Bayley talk show segment is something we were told was being planned at one point. That also explains Bayley seemingly not booked for the show after a year when she was women’s MVP.”

The reported return angle for Lynch could explain why Bayley has been missing from the WrestleMania 37 card so far, especially given her own standing in WWE. Fans have expressed concerns over Bayley's omission from the card this weekend, given that she is the longest-reigning SmackDown Women's Champion, and was a major player during the ThunderDome WWE shows.

