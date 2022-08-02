"Becky m*'n Lynch" -- Bianca Belair shares surprising take on long-term rival after WWE SummerSlam

WWE RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair recently shared her honest opinion on her biggest rival, Becky Lynch.

The two superstars have been in an intense rivalry since SummerSlam last year. Belair recently defended her RAW Women's Championship against Big Time Becks in the opening match of SummerSlam 2022.

Following the show, she took to her Instagram account to share an honest opinion on one of her biggest rivals in WWE. She hailed Becky Lynch as an "invaluable" member of the women's division and praised her unparalleled work ethic. Despite everything that has happened over the past year, Belair admitted she has massive respect for Lynch:

"Becky m*'n Lynch. She STANDS UP, STEPS UP, and SHOWS UP. EVERY SINGLE TIME. For herself and everyone. 1 YEAR! 3 iconic unforgettable matches/moments. INVALUABLE to this ENTIRE division and the future of Women's wrestling. No better person to learn from. Respect," said Belair in an Instagram story.

After Becky Lynch lost the title match at SummerSlam, she surprised everyone by offering a handshake to the champion. Belair obliged after a moment of hesitation, and both superstars hugged each other as the crowd burst into a loud pop.

A few minutes later, Bayley made a surprise return at SummerSlam alongside Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky. As the trio stepped inside the ring to seemingly gang up on Bianca Belair, Big Time Becks stepped back inside the squared circle to help her former foe and confirm her face turn.

Becky Lynch acknowledges Bianca Belair's success in WWE

Becky Lynch also shared her newfound respect for Bianca Belair post-SummerSlam.

She acknowledged the EST of WWE's dominance and added credibility to the latter's claim:

"She is everything she says she is. The EST," said Lynch in a Twitter post dedicated to Bianca Belair.

Big Time Becks reportedly dislocated her shoulder during her match at SummerSlam. However, she fought to finish the match and her rivalry with Belair on a brilliant note, despite the injury.

