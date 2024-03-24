"been MIA lately" - Former WWE Women's Champion Carmella shares heartwarming reason for recent online absence 

Carmella has been missing from WWE programming for more than a year after it was revealed that she was expecting her first child with husband Corey Graves.

After Mella was sidelined, Sonya Deville stepped in and joined forces with Chelsea Green in a Women's Tag Title program on WWE TV. The former SmackDown Women's Champion and the current SmackDown commentator welcomed their son back in November, whom they named Dimitri.

Carmella recently took a break from social media after updating her fans regularly, but after being away for more than a week, The Princess of Staten Island shared the following Instagram story where she explained that she had been enjoying life. The update was accompanied by an image of Carmella with her son, making it clear that she had been making memories and enjoying some time with her baby.

Check out the screenshot of Mella's story below:

"been MIA lately.. enjoying life," she wrote.

Carmella has been enjoying life

Carmella's husband, Corey Graves, returned to the announce table just weeks after the birth of his son, and it appears that Mella could soon be following him back to SmackDown in the near future.

Carmella and Alexa Bliss welcomed their first children just weeks apart, and it seems like Bliss is gearing up to make her return to the company in the coming months as well.

Where will Carmella fit in when she returns to WWE SmackDown?

Carmella is expected to return to the SmackDown brand, but it's unclear where she will fit into the women's division. It seems that Jade Cargill, Naomi, and Damage CTRL have become the focal points of the brand in her absence, but she could slot back in as a face, which gives her much more versatility.

The former MITB winner could join forces with other face superstars like Bianca Belair, Bayley, and Naiom and target Damage CTRL.

After more than a year on the sidelines and the fact that Carmella has recently had some issues with her foot, it could take her a while to be ring ready.

The WWE Universe is eagerly waiting for Carmella's return, but it seems like she's in no rush to return to TV, as the former SmackDown Women's Champion is enjoying her life and making memories with her son.

