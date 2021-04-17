"Been there, done that" - John Cena Sr. thinks Brock Lesnar dream match could disappoint

John Cena Sr. is unsure whether a WWE match between Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar will live up to the hype.

Lashley has repeatedly stated since returning to WWE in 2018 that he wants to face Lesnar. Despite their impressive sports and sports entertainment backgrounds, the two men have never gone one-on-one in WWE or MMA.

Speaking to Boston Wrestling MWF’s Dan Mirade, John Cena’s father questioned whether Lashley vs. Lesnar would be good to watch. For the match to succeed, he believes it needs to follow a similar pattern to Lashley’s WrestleMania 37 match against Drew McIntyre:

“I’m not sure it would be that good of a match. Nothing against Brock and nothing against Lashley, but my whole thing is… what’s Brock’s main game? Suplex, suplex, suplex, suplex. Been there, done that. Unless you’re gonna have like the Drew McIntyre-Lashley match, unless you’re gonna have a match that’s physical, a match that’ll go.”

Brock Lesnar has not competed in a match since losing the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36. This year, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley defeated McIntyre in the opening match of WrestleMania 37 to retain his title.

John Cena Sr. thinks Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns is another example to follow

Roman Reigns was widely expected to beat Brock Lesnar in 2015

WrestleMania 31 ended with Seth Rollins cashing in his Money in the Bank contract to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Prior to that moment, Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns competed in one of the most exciting, hard-hitting WrestleMania main events in recent history.

If Lesnar ever faces Bobby Lashley, John Cena Sr. believes he needs to replicate the kind of performance he produced against Reigns:

“That’s the kind of match you gotta have. If they can build it to that crescendo and then pull it off at WrestleMania, I’m with you, I’m in for a ticket. If not, I kind of think it’s gonna be old hat.”

While Bobby Lashley is set to face Drew McIntyre again at WrestleMania Backlash on May 16, Brock Lesnar’s current WWE status is uncertain. The Beast became a free agent in 2020 and he did not appear at WrestleMania 37 in any capacity.

