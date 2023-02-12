"Been watching him since I was a little kid" - Top heel breaks character to praise Rey Mysterio

WWE Superstar Karrion Kross recently heaped some praise on his on-screen rival Rey Mysterio.

Kross has been feuding with the legendary luchador for a few weeks on SmackDown. He took a special interest in taking down Rey ever since the Master of 619 came back to WWE SmackDown after a fallout with his son Dominik. The two have crossed paths several times on the blue brand and Kross took every opportunity to convey to Mysterio that he is well past his prime.

While speaking with Josh Martinez of Superstar Crossover, Karrion Kross dropped his heel-ish character and put over Mysterio. The Herald of Doomsday mentioned that he grew up admiring Rey and was glad to finally have the opportunity to work with the Mexican legend.

“I’m very excited. He’s one of the greatest of all time. I’ve been watching him since I was a little kid. I was in Mexico for a very long time. For many many years, I worked with the best luchadors in the world. I waited a long time to get my hands on Rey and it never came around. It’s funny how the universe puts you back on track. The things you wanted back then maybe just weren’t the right timing and here we are." (H/T Wrestlingnews.co)

You can watch the full video here:

Karrion Kross and Rey Mysterio faced off this week on SmackDown

A fatal four-way match to determine the next challenger for Gunther's Intercontinental Championship proved to be the setting for Kross and Mysterio to renew their rivalry.

The match also featured Legado Del Fantasma member Santos Escobar and eventual winner Madcap Moss. Rey Mysterio managed to hit Kross with the 619. Just when the masked luchador was inching closer to victory, Scarlett interfered and stopped him from hitting the West Coast Pop.

Karrion Kross @realKILLERkross #Smackdown. It seems as though La Reina did not appreciate the front row experience I was attempting to offer last night to Rey Mysterio on @WWE It seems as though La Reina did not appreciate the front row experience I was attempting to offer last night to Rey Mysterio on @WWE #Smackdown. https://t.co/J87jHLHQtL

Madcap finally grabbed the opening to hit a huge elbow drop on Mysterio for the win.

Would you like to see Rey Mysterio and Karrion Kross in a one-on-one encounter? Sound off in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes