"Before, you hated me. Now, suddenly, you love me" - WWE Superstar breaks silence following massive return

Cora Jade addressed the WWE Universe during the latest episode of NXT.

At the NXT Deadline Premium Live Event last week, the 22-year-old star returned to WWE after a four-month hiatus. Following the Women's Iron Survivor Challenge match, she ambushed Lyra Valkyria, seizing the opportunity to raise the NXT Women's Championship in a bold statement.

During this week's show, Jade addressed the fans and called them out for their hypocrisy. She highlighted the stark shift from being disliked by everyone before to now experiencing adoration.

"It's been a very hard four months... but for you. Because you missed me and all that. But everything is fine. And even more so after begging me to come back. Before, you hated me. Now, suddenly, you love me," Jade said.

Jade also asserted that everything was better with her being around when Lyra Valkyria made her way out to confront the returning star. Expressing her fury over the attack, Lyra highlighted Jade's unchanged nature despite her four-month absence, contrasting it with her reign as the NXT Women's Champion.

The tension heightened as Blair Davenport and Nikkita Lyons joined the fray, leading to a brawl among the four women in the ring. Eventually, Davenport and Jade found a way to escape from the chaos.

The returns of Lyons and Jade have sparked curiosity about what lies ahead for the Women's division of the show.

