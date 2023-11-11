Beginnings of potential heel turn sees star walk out; Rey Mysterio left speechless on WWE SmackDown

Latino World Order (LWO) addressed the WWE Universe during the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

After losing his United States Championship against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel, Rey Mysterio made his intentions clear about getting a rematch. He said that Paul won the bout only due to the latter's use of the brass knuckles.

Carlito, who recently returned to WWE at Fastlane, stormed out to address his stablemates. He was livid, pointing out that Mysterio was not addressing the main issue. According to Carlito, the blame should be directed away from Paul, and squarely on Santos Escobar, who he claimed was at fault for leaving the brass knuckles on the apron.

This sparked a heated argument between Escobar and Carlito, with other members of LWO stepping in to diffuse the situation, pulling them apart. Mysterio attempted to calm Escobar down, but his efforts were in vain. Escobar walked out of the ring, leaving Mysterio speechless. Carlito remained in the ring as he was set to face Bobby Lashley in singles competition immediately after.

As tensions escalate, it will be intriguing to witness how the dynamics unfold within the faction in the weeks to come.

