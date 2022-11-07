"Being strong is your only choice" – Naomi reacts to former SmackDown Women's Champion's 'emotional' post

WWE Superstar Naomi recently reacted to her former tag team partner Sasha Banks' post on social media.

Banks recently took to Instagram to upload an emotional video that showcases her life away from WWE. The clip was attached with a touching message that said:

"Be patient, be gentle, be forgiving, when it comes to the matters of the heart. I know that this life could seem crazy cause it seems like the more you put it together, the more it kinda falls apart. But, don't panic. Because without losing who you thought you were, who you are meant to be could never be found. So just focus on understanding yourself, healing yourself and loving yourself, because your relationship with you is one of the only ones that you would forever be bound," wrote Banks.

Responding to Banks' post, Naomi sent an inspiring message to the former women's champion via her Instagram Story.

"Strength and growth come only through continuous effort and struggle. You never know how strong you are, until being strong is your only choice. @themercedesvarnado you are and will fulfill all the dreams you envision."

Check out a screen grab of Naomi's Instagram story below:

Sasha Banks and Naomi have been away from WWE programming since their shocking walkout in May. Since then, several conflicting reports about their potential contract status have emerged online.

Rosa Mendes praised Naomi for her incredible in-ring work

Former WWE Superstar Rosa Mendes recently spoke about Naomi's remarkable in-ring work and praised her for her performances.

In an interview with Ring The Belle, Mendes mentioned that The Glow is her dream opponent. She added that the WWE star is a giver inside the squared circle.

Mendes said:

"She is a dream to work with, that girl. What makes her good is that she's a giver," Rosa Mendes said. "I feel like in some matches, people want to beat you up, and I always agree with everything because I'm like, super nice and like, who cares? You know, whatever. I love performing, but she knew that she would get more over if she gave me something. So if I hit her back a little bit if I made the match look close, it would put her over."

Following Banks and her partner's walkout, the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship was vacated. However, a tournament was later held to crown the new champions.

While Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah, and Alexa Bliss & Asuka held the titles for a while, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY are the current champions.

What are your thoughts on Sasha Banks and The Glow's return to the company? Sound off in the comment section below.

Could Zack Ryder return to WWE...we asked him here

Poll : 0 votes