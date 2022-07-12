"How short the reign was" - Bianca Belair explains why her past title reign in WWE didn't live up to expectations

WWE RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair has explained why her reign as the SmackDown Women's Champion didn't reach its full potential.

Belair made history when she main evented WrestleMania 37 Night One alongside Sasha Banks. She defeated The Boss and walked out of the event as the blue brand's women's champion. The match was critically acclaimed, and the two also received an ESPY award for their performance.

In a recent interview with The Corner, The EST noted that the title reign was short-lived and seemingly didn't live up to her expectations.

"Even with my SmackDown Title reign, I didn't feel I was able to live up to the full potential as SmackDown's Women's Champion, with how short the reign was, and also with my feuds."

She further explained that her opponents, unfortunately, got injured during their feuds, which led to a significant change in plans.

"Not being able to have these amazing matches that I could have had in my title reign and being able to go up against other great competitors to prove that I'm champion, and then it getting cut short. Fast forward, it's like deja vu, it's happening all over again. My competitors that I'm supposed to have, I'm not having. It gets frustrating, but I try to look at it as, I have to adapt and it's making me a better competitor and making me stay on my toes." [H/T - Fightful]

It will be interesting to see how her RAW Women's Championship reign goes as she is currently feuding with Becky Lynch and Carmella.

Bianca Belair talks about her goals in WWE

Every WWE Superstar wants to be a part of The Show of Shows at some point, and Belair has already participated in two major WrestleMania matches. Moreover, she has captured the women's championship on both occasions.

In the same interview with The Corner, she spoke about being a cornerstone for WWE and featuring in multiple historic moments moving forward:

"If someone else can't show up, Bianca Belair is going to be there. Bianca Belair is going to be in the mix of the big moments and be talked about. That's really my main goal, be part of big moments and always be available so my name can always stay in the conversation. Anytime they want a big match or big moment, Bianca Belair's name comes up in the conversation because they know I'm going to come through, show up and show out." [H/T - Fightful]

Fans will have to wait and see if The EST of WWE can continue her winning momentum and produce a historic title reign in the process.

