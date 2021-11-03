Bella Twins address future on the season two premiere of their podcast

The Bella Twins, Nikki, and Brie returned this week with season two of The Bella’s Podcast and addressed some rumors about their future

The rumors have been circulating for some time amongst fans of the twins, but the Bella’s are here to set the record straight.

The two former Diva’s Champions provided an update on their in-ring futures which might be disappointing to their fans. Nikki Bella has previously stated that she is retired as of right now on doctors’ orders but that hasn’t stopped her from hinting at a return saying,

"There are no plans for Brie and I to return to the ring. I don't know if I'll ever be able to return to the ring as I am officially retired per doctors. The day that we are warming up, practicing, and maybe coming back, the Bella listeners will be the first to know."

The duo have not wrestled since 2018 at the all-women’s pay-per-view Evolution. The Bella Twins were positive about a possible return, but nothing seems set in stone as of right now.

Brie decided to add that the two of them do truly miss being involved in wrestling, but a return wasn’t immanent.

"Do we miss the ring? Absolutely. We miss the WWE Universe, the Bella Army, and we would love to get back to the ring one day. It's just not any time soon."

Why Total Bellas will not be returning

The Bella’s also lifted the lid on the real reason Total Bellas will not be returning to our television screens. E! announced in June that the show had been canceled due to poor ratings and a lack of interest from the Bella Twins. And now, thanks to The Bella’s Podcast we finally get to hear why in their own words.

Nikki explains the reasoning behind the “Lack of interest” comment from E! and it had everything to do with their families.

"When we were finishing up the last season, it was very hard on Artem (Chigvintsev) and I. We barely filmed with him. It was the birth and then we came home and it was a day or two. Artem and I had a very hard time with cameras around him [Her son Matteo] and [Brie's daughter] Birdie didn't want anyone to ever film her. When we wrapped up that season and we came to Napa and fell in love with Napa, we were like, 'we really want to keep this private.' I have to say, it's so hard having camera crews in your house. It's tough.

The Danielson's were immediately, 100% out. We lost Bryan and Bird from last season, day one. 'They're never coming back.' I started talking to Brie like, 'I don't want Matteo growing up on reality TV and to have cameras in his face. I don't know if I want people involved in our world in Napa, this is what we keep private. We can have a taste, bring them in, have fun and party, but when it comes to personal life...' it's hard to put your personal life out there. Artem and I have had such a rollercoaster and dealt with so much. After my past relationship, I need to protect this one,"

Brie went on to explain further that these choices were not made lightly, and the privacy of their family has become even more important since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. With their move to Napa, it was time for a change of pace for the Bella Twins.

"For me, when we went to WWE headquarters and we were going over all things Bellas, they were talking about Total Bellas moving to a digital platform or going to a different network, I remember being like, 'Amazing, but that's a whole new journey.' When I left Connecticut, I felt like this was my chance to be done with that. I love our life in Napa and want more private (time). There's something inside me that kept feeling like it wasn't right. We always commit 110% to something and if we start this new chapter with someone else on a new network or digital platform and I have to give them everything, which means my family, I don't know if ready. I think I'm done with that,"

Brie followed this up with a little tease at some future projects while also making it very clear to the Bella Twins listeners and fans that their children will be leading more normal lives moving forward.

"It doesn't mean that we're done with television, we have some really fun projects on the table. You're definitely going to get the Bellas. The kids will stick to here and there on YouTube or Instagram, but we're making their lives normal."

Thank you to the people at Fightful for the transcription. You can find the original article here.

