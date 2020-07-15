Nikki and Brie, The Bella Twins, were a guest on this week's WWE's The Bump. During their interaction with Kayla Braxton and Cathy Kelley, the duo revealed if they have a dream tag match, especially on the basis of the current WWE Women's Tag Team Division.

According to Brie, she would love to have a tag team match against the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions in Sasha Banks and Bayley.

"We would love to go against Sasha Banks and Bayley. I mean, that would be incredible to be able to fight them for the tag titles, especially what they're doing on TV right now, its just brilliant. Its great."- said Brie.

Whereas, Nikki would also love to face the duo of Banks & Bayley but in a Triple Threat Tag Team Match also involving WWE Hall of Famers, Trish Stratus and Lita.

"Well for me, what I think is specially because I love how Sasha's tweeting like 'best tag team ever' and everything how they talk 'I'm like, oh my god they're setting up such a perfect storyline'. What my dream would be, is to have a Triple Threat Tag Team Match of Sasha and Bayley vs Brie and I vs Trish and Lita. Because I think those are kind of the most iconic tag teams that are very well known with a lot of equity behind us, a lot of storytelling."- said Nikki.

The former WWE Divas Champion further added that The Bella Twins would obviously be the primary heels in a feud against Sasha & Bayley and Trish & Lita. Nikki is also hoping for a miracle for herself and get back in the ring someday.

"I mean you already know who are going to be the major heels with it and then you kinda have the past and the present, so that would be a dream for me and I'm truly praying for a miracle, I think one day I'll be able to get back in that ring."- added Nikki Bella.

The Bella Twins' last run in WWE

Nikki and Brie Bella had their final run in WWE while Ronda Rousey was still active as an in-ring performer in WWE. The Bella Twins teamed up with Rousey at WWE Super ShowDown in 2018 to beat The Riott Squad and that feud eventually led to Nikki Bella vs. Ronda Rousey at WWE Evolution.

Following Nikki's unsuccessful attempt to win the WWE RAW Women's Title from Rousey, The Bella Twins announced their retirement from professional wrestling in March 2019 on Total Bellas.

In February 2020, it was announced that The Bella Twins would be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.