A former WWE Superstar might finally return to the company, and there appear to be hints about the same. While fans will have to wait for confirmed news, the signs have started to appear finally. The star appeared to potentially leave a hint after changing her Twitter bio. The star in question is Kairi Sane.

Sane has been absent from WWE since she left in 2021 after her contract expired. She stopped wrestling for the promotion in October 2020 and moved to Japan as an ambassador.

Soon after her contract expired, she started wrestling in World Wonder Ring Stardom and New Japan Pro-Wrestling. However, she became a free agent earlier this year. She confirmed now that she had wrestled her last date recently, bidding farewell to the promotions.

Now, the star appears to have hinted at a return. During her run in the company, she was known as the Pirate Princess. Although she carried that gimmick into her run outside the company as well, it's generally associated with her time in the Stamord-based promotion.

She posted a pirate flag in her bio minutes before SmackDown, which appears to hint at her return.

This could be a big hint by the star.

The coming weeks will reveal if this is indeed the case, as her return could take place at any point.

Would you like to see Sane back in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

