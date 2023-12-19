Beloved legend wrestles first match in a year & defeats JD McDonagh in a "Loser leaves Judgment Day" match on RAW

JD McDonagh may have potentially got himself booted out of The Judgment Day on the final live episode of RAW in 2023. A hilarious segment led to a "Loser Leaves Judgment Day" match, which McDonagh lost.

This week on RAW, The Judgment Day opened the show and was interrupted by beloved WWE legend R-Truth - who had been out of in-ring action for a year after sustaining a devastating injury last year on NXT. He returned at Survivor Series and has since considered himself a part of the group. Even the beatdown he received last week, according to him, was an "initiation."

He challenged JD McDonagh to a "Loser Leaves Judgment Day" fight in addition to the already-scheduled "Miracle on 34th Street Fight". Damian Priest accepted on his behalf, and the match was made official, leading to R-Truth defeating JD McDonagh.

There's no word on whether Damian Priest actually meant it when he accepted, but he seemed to be in a good mood because R-Truth made him break character live on RAW - something that he has even done to Brock Lesnar before.

The R-Truth and Judgment Day storyline has been absolutely fantastic. Truth is always great in making people laugh, and it wouldn't be surprising if he was challenged to make Damian break the character backstage.

Either way, are we looking at the next Judgment Day star?