Beloved wrestler announces she's retiring at only 33 years of age; won't ever wrestle again after last match

A beloved wrestler has announced that she is retiring at only 33. The date of her last match has been revealed.

Risa Sera is a beloved Japanese professional wrestler who's worked for some of the most prominent promotions, including Sukeban, Sendai Girls, STARDOM, FREEDOMS, and GCW. Although she may wrestle normal matches at times, the star has gained notoriety and a cult following through her deathmatches. The wrestler's involvement in the scene has even seen her come out to the ring with light tubes or kendo sticks.

Sera was known for having had some of the hardest-hitting matches in the deathmatch scene. Now, though, she's hanging up her boots. At an event in Prominence today, Risa announced that she will retire after her last match on January 12 next year. She followed it up with a tweet to ensure there was no confusion.

"Thank you for coming to the Prominence 3rd Anniversary Event today. As I announced earlier, I have decided to retire on January 12th next year at Korakuen Hall. I still have time, so I’m going to do everything I want to do and then quit! Thank you for your support until the end!!" Sera wrote on X. [Translated via Google]

Risa Sera has said that she will do everything she wants to do till then and never wrestle again.

