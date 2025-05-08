Beloved WWE star cuts off his hair; completely changes look

A beloved WWE star has decided to completely change his look. He's also posted the results on his social media.

Pete Dunne is known for being a beloved WWE star. Although he's not really received a push, the star has teamed with Tyler Bate. At the moment, he's away from the company after he recently celebrated having a child.

Dunne took to Instagram to post a picture with his new baby and a photo of himself shirtless, with his long hair chopped off. This look change has been a long time coming, and fans didn't expect to see it. He also said that he would be back soon.

"Fresh trim Back soon GODBLESS," he wrote.

The last time that Dunne received a push, he had the name - "Butch" - and was teamed with Sheamus and Ridge Holland as part of the Brawling Brutes. The faction ended when the Celtic Warrior was injured, and after his return, the star also had a feud with Dunne. At this time, it's not certain what's next for Dunne, but he is in a team with Tyler Bate.

Fans will have to wait and see if his new look reflects a character change as well.

