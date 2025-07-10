A beloved WWE star has said that management is holding her back. She then sent a message to SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis.

Chelsea Green's character has been one of the biggest hits over the last few years, with her taking on management and complaining about facing every minor inconvenience. While in reality, she is quite different, she has always complained about the management while in character and made herself a thorn in the side of the General Managers. Adam Pearce had to work with her for the longest time, but she then went to SmackDown, where Nick Aldis has been facing the same problems that his RAW counterpart faced last year.

A fan tweeted that Chelsea Green needed to be given the Battle Royal win at Evolution already and that they needed to stop wasting time. Green spotted the message and reposted it, saying that she was being held back from her true potential in WWE by the management. She then sent the message to Nick Aldis to indicate that it was time for him to take action:

"I fear @WWE management is holding me back from my true potential!!!!! @RealNickAldis."

The star has been trying to get back the Women's United States Title that she lost to Zelina Vega. Now, Vega has also dropped it, making Giulia the new Women's United States Champion.

Should she win the Battle Royal at Evolution, Chelsea Green will then have the chance to challenge for a World Championship at Clash in Paris. It remains to be seen if she can do it.

