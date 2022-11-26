"Best decision they made for him" - WWE Universe thinks Dominik Mysterio will face 47-year-old superstar at WrestleMania 39

Dominik Mysterio has become one of the most loathed superstars in the company. However, fans feel that karma will settle scores with him next year when he finally goes up against his father, Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 39.

Last night, Mysterio junior and Rhea Ripley did the unthinkable as they broke into Rey Mysterio's house during Thanksgiving dinner. The duo brutally assaulted the Luchador in front of his family members.

Dominik took the rivalry to the next level as he attacked Rey's injured leg and destroyed some of his dad's personal belongings during the break-in. The Mysterio family was clearly unhappy with Dominik and Rhea's unwanted assault.

However, WWE Universe thinks that Rey Mysterio will get justice soon enough. Fans believe the Master of 619 will finally face his son at WrestleMania 39 and put an end to the shenanigans. Here's how the fans reacted to it:

david86 @davidK786 @WWE @RheaRipley_WWE @DomMysterio35 @reymysterio That was fantastic nothing against Dominic but this is the most entertaining he’s been. Sometimes you get paired up with the right person Rhea Ripley is that for him. Give me Rey vs. Dom at WrestleMania… @WWE @RheaRipley_WWE @DomMysterio35 @reymysterio That was fantastic nothing against Dominic but this is the most entertaining he’s been. Sometimes you get paired up with the right person Rhea Ripley is that for him. Give me Rey vs. Dom at WrestleMania…

Mr COAChiTO @MrCoachito @WWE @RheaRipley_WWE @DomMysterio35



Also Donimik is really coming into his own, best decision they made for him this year was turning him heel.



I reckon this all ends at Wrestlemania. @reymysterio The Mysterio family always come up with good storylines.Also Donimik is really coming into his own, best decision they made for him this year was turning him heel.I reckon this all ends at Wrestlemania. @WWE @RheaRipley_WWE @DomMysterio35 @reymysterio The Mysterio family always come up with good storylines. Also Donimik is really coming into his own, best decision they made for him this year was turning him heel. I reckon this all ends at Wrestlemania.

Chanel Cook @ccgamergirl94 @Mixatli Exactly. This father/son battle at WrestleMania is gonna give some DBZ fans Goku vs Gohan vibes for sure. @Mixatli Exactly. This father/son battle at WrestleMania is gonna give some DBZ fans Goku vs Gohan vibes for sure.

Mark James Denver @MrCumbria80 @MazzaLOP I'm really enjoying this Dominik Mysterio and the whole storyline with Rey is great. Can see it culminating at Mania with Rey's retirement match @MazzaLOP I'm really enjoying this Dominik Mysterio and the whole storyline with Rey is great. Can see it culminating at Mania with Rey's retirement match

Deuce @Bigdeuce379 @WWE @RheaRipley_WWE @DomMysterio35 @reymysterio Oh they're gonna fight Rey has said many times he doesn't wanna have a match with him even in real interviews. But there's no way around there fighting wrestlemania night 1 cailing it @WWE @RheaRipley_WWE @DomMysterio35 @reymysterio Oh they're gonna fight Rey has said many times he doesn't wanna have a match with him even in real interviews. But there's no way around there fighting wrestlemania night 1 cailing it

It will be interesting to see the Mysterio family finally settle their long-awaited feud inside the squared circle. The potential match will also make history as it will be the first time a father faces his own son at WrestleMania.

What happened between Rey and Dominik Mysterio in WWE?

In September, Dominik Mysterio shocked the WWE Universe when he turned his back on his own father after WWE Clash at The Castle 2022. Dominik began feuding with Edge as he joined The Judgment Day.

He continued his assault on his father for weeks before Rey Mysterio decided to leave RAW and got drafted to SmackDown. Meanwhile, Dominik and the group went on to commit heinous acts targetted at the red brand.

The stable is currently feuding with the recently reunited The O.C. and Mia Yim. Dominik will be in Finn Balor's corner as he goes up against AJ Styles at Survivor Series WarGames.

Rhea Ripley and Dominik's act last night added fuel to the fire which served well to further their storyline which might eventually culminate at WrestleMania 39.

Do you want to see Rey vs Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania? Sound off in the comment section.

