  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE Evolution
  • "Best to ever do it" - Becky Lynch outsmarts Bayley after Lyra Valkyria is taken out at WWE Evolution

"Best to ever do it" - Becky Lynch outsmarts Bayley after Lyra Valkyria is taken out at WWE Evolution

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Jul 13, 2025 23:57 GMT
Becky Lynch is the current Women
Becky Lynch is the current Women's Intercontinental Champion [Image credits: wwe.com and WWE's X/Twitter]

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch competed against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria at the all-women's premium live event, Evolution. All three women clashed for the Women's Intercontinental Championship.

Ad

The stars put on an incredible display of action inside the ring during the Triple Threat Match. For the most part, it was a back-and-forth battle. In the final moments of the match, it looked like Bayley would walk out as the new WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion after she took out Lyra Valkyria.

However, as The Role Model rolled up Valkyria for the pin, Lynch outsmarted her and went for a surprise roll-up on the former Damage CTRL member to retain the gold.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Following the match, Becky Lynch claimed that she was the greatest to ever step inside the squared circle, seemingly taking a shot at Bayley. The Man then walked backstage while her opponents reflected on their loss.

WWE doesn't want these wrestlers back - Find out now!

"I am the best to ever do it, and she knows that I’m the best to ever do it," she said.

Many believe the Triple H-led creative team might continue Becky Lynch's feud with Bayley, and the two could face each other at SummerSlam 2025. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for Big Time Becks' future.

About the author
Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.

His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.

His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.

Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion.

Know More

Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!

Quick Links

Edited by Aashrit Satija
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications