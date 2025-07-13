"Best to ever do it" - Becky Lynch outsmarts Bayley after Lyra Valkyria is taken out at WWE Evolution

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch competed against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria at the all-women's premium live event, Evolution. All three women clashed for the Women's Intercontinental Championship.

Ad

The stars put on an incredible display of action inside the ring during the Triple Threat Match. For the most part, it was a back-and-forth battle. In the final moments of the match, it looked like Bayley would walk out as the new WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion after she took out Lyra Valkyria.

However, as The Role Model rolled up Valkyria for the pin, Lynch outsmarted her and went for a surprise roll-up on the former Damage CTRL member to retain the gold.

Ad

Trending

Following the match, Becky Lynch claimed that she was the greatest to ever step inside the squared circle, seemingly taking a shot at Bayley. The Man then walked backstage while her opponents reflected on their loss.

WWE doesn't want these wrestlers back - Find out now!

"I am the best to ever do it, and she knows that I’m the best to ever do it," she said.

Expand Tweet

Many believe the Triple H-led creative team might continue Becky Lynch's feud with Bayley, and the two could face each other at SummerSlam 2025. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for Big Time Becks' future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashrit Satija Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.



His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.



His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.



Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion. Know More

Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!