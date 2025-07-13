"Best to ever do it" - Becky Lynch outsmarts Bayley after Lyra Valkyria is taken out at WWE Evolution

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch competed against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria at the all-women's premium live event, Evolution. All three women clashed for the Women's Intercontinental Championship.
The stars put on an incredible display of action inside the ring during the Triple Threat Match. For the most part, it was a back-and-forth battle. In the final moments of the match, it looked like Bayley would walk out as the new WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion after she took out Lyra Valkyria.
However, as The Role Model rolled up Valkyria for the pin, Lynch outsmarted her and went for a surprise roll-up on the former Damage CTRL member to retain the gold.
Following the match, Becky Lynch claimed that she was the greatest to ever step inside the squared circle, seemingly taking a shot at Bayley. The Man then walked backstage while her opponents reflected on their loss.
"I am the best to ever do it, and she knows that I’m the best to ever do it," she said.
Many believe the Triple H-led creative team might continue Becky Lynch's feud with Bayley, and the two could face each other at SummerSlam 2025. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for Big Time Becks' future.
