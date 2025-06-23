“Best of luck in your future endeavors!” - Booker T walks out of WWE show very upset leaving everyone stunned

Booker T is very upset and has walked out of a WWE show after some choice words. He has seemingly had enough.

Michelle McCool was the new addition to WWE LFG for this season. Season Two saw McCool added to the show instead of Mickie James, who did not return after the first season. Booker T, The Undertaker, and Bubba Ray Dudley returned from Season One as coaches and mentors. Today was supposed to be the draft as the young rookies would be divided between the four coaches.

Last season, The Undertaker won the LFG Championship at the end, much to the consternation of the others. Booker T, in particular, was angry and felt that he should have been the one to win the title.

Now, starting the new season, the star was very upset with Michelle McCool today after Shawn Michaels announced that, since this was her first season, she would be getting the first two picks of the rookies. When she finally made her choices and picked P Nasty and Anthony Luke as her first two picks, the Hall of Famer let his frustration show. He was furious.

"THIS IS BULLS**T! I SHOULD HAVE WON SEASON 1!"

He was not done, though, and took a shot at Michelle McCool as well as wishing her the best of luck in her future endeavors, and walked out of the show. The other coaches did not even get a chance to choose their rookies, and there's no statement from the Hall of Famer yet on whether he intends to return.

"Best of luck in your future endeavors!"

Fans will have to wait to find out about what's next for him.

