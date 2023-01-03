"Best part of the entire show" - WWE veteran reveals real meaning behind Dominik's new teardrop tattoo (Exclusive)

Dominik Mysterio has seemingly grabbed all the headlines after an epic segment on the latest WWE RAW episode. Rey Mysterio's son cut a promo after his release from prison, and Vince Russo felt it was the most entertaining angle on the show.

Dominik was arrested on Christmas Eve after appearing at his grandparent's house for an alleged assault on Rey Mysterio. The clip of the Judgment Day member's arrest expectedly went viral online as fans have appreciated his evolution as a heel over the past few weeks.

In a short pre-taped video, the 25-year-old WWE Superstar broke his silence on Monday Night RAW, and most fans quickly noticed a new teardrop tattoo under his left eye.

Vince Russo found the little detail hilarious as he explained the meaning behind the teardrop symbol. In gang culture, the tattoo signifies that the wearer might have killed another person, and Vince Russo loved that Dominik was also trying to portray himself as a tough guy.

Here's what the former WWE writer said while reviewing the segment on Legion of RAW:

"Bro, the best part of RAW tonight, the absolute best guys, and it was a minute long, was Dominik in jail, that he did hard time. And then, bro, did you notice he had a little teardrop? Does everybody know what that means? Chris, what a teardrop means, bro, is you've killed a man. That's what it means. So, Dominik has got the teardrop, and that was the best part of the entire show. The rest of the two hours, 59 minutes, absolutely sucked!" [9:25 - 10:00]

Dominik deserves a lot of props for his performance, as Vince Russo rarely gets overly excited about a WWE RAW segment. The former SmackDown Tag Team Champion even managed to pop Russo, as the veteran admitted below:

"The best part of the show was him in the cell! Not the first part; that was horrible. Bro, he said, I served hard time, and I survived, and he's got the little teardrop. That was brilliant. I popped huge for that!" [45:40 - 46:00]

If you're interested in sports betting, the Las Vegas Raiders play the Kansas City Chiefs this week! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

What did Dominik Mysterio do on WWE RAW after getting out of prison?

The two-minute segment started with a recap of Dominik's arrest before the superstar addressed his recent ordeal in jail. Mysterio channeled his inner Razor Ramon with a toothpick in his mouth as he boasted about spending some "hard time" in prison and how he'd emerged as a survivor.

Dominik claimed to be a changed man and warned his detractors from writing him off after his setback. He ended his promo with a message in Spanish to 'Mami,' aka Rhea Ripley, and it perfectly emphasized the obnoxious heel gimmick he has picked up since joining Judgment Day.

The teardrop tattoo was just the icing on the cake as Dominik Mysterio is gradually coming into his own as a disliked kayfabe villain.

Did you like Dominik's WWE RAW segment? Share your reactions in the comments section below.

While using quotes from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Guess which WWE legend Goldberg was inspired by? More details here.

Poll : 0 votes