"Best siblings in wrestling history" - WWE fans excited for LA Knight and 26-year-old female star's futures

WWE has seen many factions break apart in recent months. LA Knight and Maxxine Dupri are two popular stars who were once part of Maximum Male Models (MMM). Fans now believe that the two former managers of the faction made the right call to become breakout stars.

Maximum Male Models debuted in April 2022 with Max Dupri (LA Knight) as its manager and Mansoor and Mace as the group's two active superstars. Maxxine Dupri was soon drafted to SmackDown from NXT, becoming the new manager of the faction. Max and Maxxine were presented as siblings on TV.

Max soon reverted to his previous gimmick and kickstarted a solo run as LA Knight. Meanwhile, Maxxine stayed in control of MMM and tried to lure Otis into joining the faction. Instead, she became become a part of Alpha Academy alongside Chad Gable and Otis.

Maxxine made her in-ring debut on the latest episode of WWE RAW. Her performance in the ring got some good reactions from fans. It's incredible to see how the former on-screen siblings have become two of the most popular stars on the roster.

Sean Slate @slate_s42 Crazy how these two overcame the MMM gimmick to become two of the most popular acts in WWE Crazy how these two overcame the MMM gimmick to become two of the most popular acts in WWE https://t.co/Fl5gtffJBL

Fans have reacted positively to their success. Many joked that it was a "family thing" as WWE presented both stars as siblings for some time.

N @NBossTime Sean Slate @slate_s42 Crazy how these two overcame the MMM gimmick to become two of the most popular acts in WWE Crazy how these two overcame the MMM gimmick to become two of the most popular acts in WWE https://t.co/Fl5gtffJBL the best siblings in wrestling history move aside undertaker & kane, the usos, the bella twins, the young bucks twitter.com/slate_s42/stat… the best siblings in wrestling history move aside undertaker & kane, the usos, the bella twins, the young bucks twitter.com/slate_s42/stat…

sarah 🛸 @seruhmac @slate_s42 I’m honestly so happy LA Knight got out of that because I really wasn’t a fan at all and now he’s one of my favorites!! @slate_s42 I’m honestly so happy LA Knight got out of that because I really wasn’t a fan at all and now he’s one of my favorites!!

Brian @briann87 @slate_s42 Getting over must run in the family @slate_s42 Getting over must run in the family

LA Knight and Maxxinne Dupri are two of the most over right now.



Maxxinne being part of the Alpha Academy was a stroke of luck. Sean Slate @slate_s42 Crazy how these two overcame the MMM gimmick to become two of the most popular acts in WWE Crazy how these two overcame the MMM gimmick to become two of the most popular acts in WWE https://t.co/Fl5gtffJBL Vince Mcmahon created it and Triple H used the two with the most potential and capitalised on it before it was too late.LA Knight and Maxxinne Dupri are two of the most over right now.Maxxinne being part of the Alpha Academy was a stroke of luck. twitter.com/slate_s42/stat… Vince Mcmahon created it and Triple H used the two with the most potential and capitalised on it before it was too late.LA Knight and Maxxinne Dupri are two of the most over right now.Maxxinne being part of the Alpha Academy was a stroke of luck. twitter.com/slate_s42/stat…

LA Knight is still looking for that one push that can make him a main event attraction in the company. He has the fans behind him, but he failed to win the 2023 Money in the Bank contract as Damian Priest secured the briefcase.

Meanwhile, Maxxine Dupri is just getting started as a singles star. The 26-year-old has proven herself on the mic and is making waves as an in-ring performer. She seems to have a bright future ahead of her.

LA Knight refused to return to WWE a year after his initial release

Knight has been one of the most popular heels in WWE for nearly one year. However, the 40-year-old star is still waiting to win his first championship on the main roster.

Speaking with Sporting News, LA Knight explained that he turned down an offer to return to WWE one year after his initial release in 2014. The former Million Dollar Champion added that the company offered him a smaller paycheck than where he worked.

"The issue was I was making more money where I was now at the time than they [WWE] were offering me to come back. Now, there's a game here to where I was [sic] was paying me great money, but I was close to the ceiling there. I was getting offered way less over here, but the ceiling is way higher on this one. But I wasn't ready to take that bet yet because I've been broke for ten years, all through my 20s. Like, didn't have a bank account for most of that time. Like, didn't have a car for some of that time. Like, was getting eviction notices for a lot of that time."

It's only a matter of time before The Megastar's hard work starts to pay off in the company. He is extremely popular at the moment, and the creative team should look to capitalize on his popularity to turn him into the face of the company.

Do you think LA Knight and Maxxine Dupri will win top titles in WWE soon?

