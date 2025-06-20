Best wishes to former WWE & ECW star Francine after sharing possibly devastating news

Former WWE and ECW Francine, who was hired by Paul Heyman in the 1990s, had some very unfortunate news to share that could have some major ramifications in her life.

On a previous episode of her YouTube podcast, she received a call from a doctor that wasn't answered as she was on the air. She ended up receiving a message instead, and when she followed up on the call, it wasn't good news.

Speaking about it on her podcast on YouTube, the former ECW and WWE star Francine revealed that there's a 20 to 40% chance she has breast cancer after finding a mass via ultrasound:

"My mammogram came back clear. Nothing showing, really. But the ultrasound picked up a mass in my left breast. And it's on the smaller side right now, so they are concerned. She pretty much told me that some people will blow this off because when I looked it up on the internet, it said that between 20 and 40% of women who find a mass on their breast usually report breast cancer. That means between 60% and 80% are benign or clear." [1:34 - 2:18]

Francine reveals she directly confronted Vince McMahon prior to her WWE release

Like many of the superstars during the WWE ECW era, Francine's tenure with the sports entertainment juggernaut can be described in one word: frustrating.

On Stories with Briscoe & Bradshaw, Francine revealed she went directly to Vince McMahon and asked him to stop putting her in bikini contests as she was 34 years old.

After a frustrating conversation, she went up to John Laurinaitis and asked for her release:

"In 2006 I actually did sign, because I was told I was going to be a manager, but they had me doing bikini contests every weekend, and I was just like, 'I don't want to do this.' I'm 34 years old, and I have to do all this bikini stuff, and I'm just like, 'This is not what I signed up for.' I even told Vince to his face, 'Let me take Kevin Thorn's finisher!' He goes, 'We don't do that here.' I said, 'You don't let the girls bump here?' He goes, 'Well, I didn't watch ECW, I don't know anything about you.' All I did is go cry to Johnny Ace [John Laurinaitis], 'Give me my release, I wanna go home,'" Francine said.

It would sadly result in the end of her wrestling career, which had lasted for over a decade.

