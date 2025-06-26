Best wishes to The Undertaker and Michelle McCool

The Undertaker has been making headlines over the past few weeks due to the return of his Six Feet Under podcast. This came after he was taken ill following WrestleMania 41 in April.

The Deadman has since undergone heart surgery and a lengthy hospital stay, but he has a reason to celebrate today. His wife Michelle McCool has confirmed it has been 15 years since they married.

"15 years," McCool posted.

The two stars met when they worked together in WWE, before the former Women's Champion departed the company in 2011. The couple later married, Michelle and The Undertaker had both been married previously, but it seemed that the couple finally found their soulmates in each other and later welcomed their daughter Kaia.

McCool also revealed that the couple had adopted a son, who completes their little family. The duo have become well-known as a couple since The Deadman's retirement and are one of only a handful of couples who are both WWE Hall of Famers.

Will Michelle McCool and The Undertaker return to WWE in the near future?

The Undertaker hasn't appeared on main roster TV since WWE's move over to Netflix when he appeared during a segment alongside Rhea Ripley. It seems that The Deadman is now making appearances on LFG as a coach instead.

His wife, Michelle McCool, has also taken the role as a coach on the show, but perhaps she could be heading towards an in-ring return of her own at Evolution 2.

It has been teased for some time that McCool could be looking to reunite with Layla, her former tag team partner. The all-women's PLE next month would be the perfect stage for a return and may finally happen after more than a decade.

Several WWE legends are expected to return at Evolution 2, so many fans are excited about a potential LayCool reunion.

