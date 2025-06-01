Best wishes to WWE legend AJ Styles

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Jun 01, 2025 18:33 GMT
AJ Styles has a massive match ahead (image via WWE.com)

AJ Styles is one of the most popular names in the wrestling business, and this week on RAW, he has a chance to qualify for the 2025 men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match along with CM Punk and El Grande Americano.

This week is even more special for AJ because today is his 48th birthday. Styles has noted several times that he is nearing the end of his career, and this could be one of the last times he has an opportunity to qualify for the Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

It will be interesting to see if he is the one who qualifies out of the three men, since CM Punk does appear to be the most likely, whilst El Grande Americano has been on an interesting run as of late.

It's easy to forget, given his booking over the past few months, that Styles is a former WWE Champion, but at this point, the Money in the Bank contract may be the only way that he could get back into the World Championship picture.

Will AJ Styles get a win on his birthday?

One can argue that Styles is the underdog in this match, but it would be a fantastic way for him to celebrate his birthday and then go on to step into another historic ladder match.

Styles has been part of many iconic moments throughout his WWE career, and next January will mark 10 years since his debut at the 2016 Royal Rumble. At the time, Styles was one of the best-known names in the industry, and he has continued to push forward his legacy in the years that have followed.

AJ Styles is now one of the oldest stars on WWE's main roster, and he could bring his experience to the ladder match, which includes a number of stars who are yet to win a world championship.

