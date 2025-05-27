Best wishes to WWE legend Jim Ross

The WWE legend, Jim Ross, is in need of the wishes and prayers of all fans. The legendary commentator is going through a serious illness at this time.
Jim Ross noted on the May 26 episode of his podcast that he will undergo surgery on May 27 for his colon cancer. The legend also went on to say that his hospital stay could last as long as six days after the surgery is completed. He revealed his diagnosis earlier this month. He's said that he's mentally and physically prepared for the surgery.
“Getting ready for surgery, and that’s always stressful but I’ve prepared myself mentally and physically to endure the situation." (H/T Wrestling News Source)
The WWE legend said that he is not experiencing any pain at this time, and the surgery won't be an invasive one. He confessed that after the surgery, he intends to ease his schedule and not commentate as much. However, he is still sure he can continue working with AEW, at least for the pay-per-view events.
“I’m thinking I’ll really slow down after the surgery. I’ll talk to the doctor, and see what he says. I’ll try to really slow down when this is over. Make a few autograph appearances, which I love to do, and see what Tony Khan’s got ready for me in AEW. I could still do my schedule I had, but I don’t know if anybody else believes that. I believe it. I still would love to do the pay-per-views in AEW, but I don’t know if Tony will want me on, I don’t know.”
We at Sportskeeda wish the legendary Jim Ross a quick and full recovery.