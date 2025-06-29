Best wishes to WWE legend Sheamus

Sheamus has finally been granted his match against Rusev tomorrow night on WWE RAW in Pittsburgh, but it seems that he has more to celebrate this weekend.
The Celtic Warrior made his debut in WWE in June 2009 and has now spent an incredible 16 years with the company. The star is a four-time World Champion, former Royal Rumble winner, and even cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Roman Reigns in his illustrious career, which is now just four years shy of two decades.
The Irish star has gone from strength to strength in his career, starting out as a training buddy of Triple H's before being pushed to the main event level of the company just two years after his debut.
Sheamus suffered a career-threatening neck injury back in 2023
Sheamus believed his career was over last year when he sustained a career-threatening neck injury in a match against Edge in August 2023. This kept him sidelined for several months before he was able to return and resume his WWE career.
Rusev made his return to WWE earlier this year, following WrestleMania, and it seems that he has already rubbed The Celtic Warrior the wrong way, so now there will be a match between the former League of Nations members on RAW.
Wade Barrett recently revealed that he is completely retired from the ring, despite teases that he could be set to return, which means that Rusev and Sheamus are the only active members of the infamous group, The League of Nations.
It would be interesting if the former World Champion and Rusev had a feud at the same level as his one with Cesaro a few years ago, where the two men fought so much that they later became friends and an unstoppable tag team on the red brand.
