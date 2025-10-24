Best Wishes to WWE star Lyra Valkyria

Lyra Valkyria is one of the fastest rising female stars in WWE today. Despite her young age, she has already accomplished a lot in the Stamford-based promotion already. The former NXT Women's Champion just turned 29. Lyra made her WWE debut back in 2020 as a member of the NXT UK brand. She then moved on to NXT in 2022 after NXT UK was closed during the later half of that year. During her NXT run she won the brand's Women's Championship by defeating Becky Lynch in an iconic match that solidified her as a singles star.She became a part of Monday Night RAW last year and has made her mark on the red brand. She was the finalist in last year's Queen of the Ring Tournament and also became the Inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion this year. She also won the Women's World Tag Team titles at WrestleMania this year with Becky.She turned 29 on October 23rd 2025 and received birthday wishes from fans and fellow stars. Sportskeeda Wrestling wishes Lyra Valkyria a very Happy Birthday and pray for her immense success.CM Punk wished Lyra Valkyria by sharing a hilarious imageCM Punk wished the inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion a happy birthday in a hilarious manner. He shared a funny picture of Lyra that he had tried to draw which was very similar to the tribute Lyra paid to Punk back in 2014.He shared the image on his Instagram along with another picture where he tried to sketch a bird. Along with the images he wrote:&quot;@Wwe Heard it was your birthday, @real_valk so I drew you...I hope you like it! I will always be a @real_valkyria fan!!!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt's hilarious to see the Second City Saint wish Lyra Valkyria like this. It'll be interesting to see what's next for both these stars on RAW.