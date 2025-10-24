Best Wishes to WWE star Lyra Valkyria

By Ishan Dubey
Modified Oct 24, 2025 07:33 GMT
WWE Star Lyra Valkyria (Images via her Instagram)
WWE Star Lyra Valkyria (Images via her Instagram)

Lyra Valkyria is one of the fastest rising female stars in WWE today. Despite her young age, she has already accomplished a lot in the Stamford-based promotion already. The former NXT Women's Champion just turned 29.

Ad

Lyra made her WWE debut back in 2020 as a member of the NXT UK brand. She then moved on to NXT in 2022 after NXT UK was closed during the later half of that year. During her NXT run she won the brand's Women's Championship by defeating Becky Lynch in an iconic match that solidified her as a singles star.

She became a part of Monday Night RAW last year and has made her mark on the red brand. She was the finalist in last year's Queen of the Ring Tournament and also became the Inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion this year. She also won the Women's World Tag Team titles at WrestleMania this year with Becky.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

She turned 29 on October 23rd 2025 and received birthday wishes from fans and fellow stars. Sportskeeda Wrestling wishes Lyra Valkyria a very Happy Birthday and pray for her immense success.

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

CM Punk wished Lyra Valkyria by sharing a hilarious image

CM Punk wished the inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion a happy birthday in a hilarious manner. He shared a funny picture of Lyra that he had tried to draw which was very similar to the tribute Lyra paid to Punk back in 2014.

Ad

He shared the image on his Instagram along with another picture where he tried to sketch a bird. Along with the images he wrote:

"@Wwe Heard it was your birthday, @real_valk so I drew you...I hope you like it! I will always be a @real_valkyria fan!!!"

It's hilarious to see the Second City Saint wish Lyra Valkyria like this. It'll be interesting to see what's next for both these stars on RAW.

About the author
Ishan Dubey

Ishan Dubey

Twitter icon

Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.
With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."
Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.
One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Ishan Dubey
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications