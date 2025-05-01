Best wishes to WWE star Titus O'Neil

WWE's Global Ambassador Titus O'Neil has not wrestled for more than four years. He celebrated a big occasion in his life a couple of days ago.

Ad

O'Neil has been in his current role since 2019 and has been inactive as an in-ring competitor since November 9, 2020. His last match happened on RAW, where he lost to Bobby Lashley and failed to win the United States Championship.

Despite his inactive status, O'Neil has been representing the company at various sporting and charity events. He has also dipped his toes into acting with the help of his friend and former WWE Superstar Batista.

Ad

Trending

On Tuesday, Titus O'Neil celebrated his 48th birthday. Best wishes to the 2020 Warrior Award recipient, one-time WWE Tag Team Champion and inaugural 24/7 Champion.

Ad

The Real Deal has not ruled out a return to the ring and has not confirmed if he'll be retiring anytime soon. He was at WrestleMania 41 weekend and attended the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony with his family.

Titus O'Neil spent his birthday in New York with WWE legend

In a post on Instagram, Titus O'Neil shared a thank you message to his fans and followers who greeted him on his birthday. O'Neil also posted several images from his celebration in New York City with WWE legend Batista.

Ad

"Thank you for all the birthday wishes, texts and calls ❤️ I’m truly Blessed in so many ways and New York was the perfect city to celebrate my 48th trip around the sun❤️," O'Neil wrote.

Ad

O'Neil and Batista have been friends for years, with The Animal publicly supporting him in 2016 when WWE suspended him for his "confrontation" with then-chairman Vince McMahon.

The Real Deal is set to have a small role in Batista's upcoming film called Trap House, a movie about a DEA agent involved in a cat-and-mouse game with his teenage children.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More