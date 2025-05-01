Best wishes to WWE star Titus O'Neil

WWE's Global Ambassador Titus O'Neil has not wrestled for more than four years. He celebrated a big occasion in his life a couple of days ago.
O'Neil has been in his current role since 2019 and has been inactive as an in-ring competitor since November 9, 2020. His last match happened on RAW, where he lost to Bobby Lashley and failed to win the United States Championship.
Despite his inactive status, O'Neil has been representing the company at various sporting and charity events. He has also dipped his toes into acting with the help of his friend and former WWE Superstar Batista.
On Tuesday, Titus O'Neil celebrated his 48th birthday. Best wishes to the 2020 Warrior Award recipient, one-time WWE Tag Team Champion and inaugural 24/7 Champion.
The Real Deal has not ruled out a return to the ring and has not confirmed if he'll be retiring anytime soon. He was at WrestleMania 41 weekend and attended the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony with his family.
Titus O'Neil spent his birthday in New York with WWE legend
In a post on Instagram, Titus O'Neil shared a thank you message to his fans and followers who greeted him on his birthday. O'Neil also posted several images from his celebration in New York City with WWE legend Batista.
"Thank you for all the birthday wishes, texts and calls ❤️ I’m truly Blessed in so many ways and New York was the perfect city to celebrate my 48th trip around the sun❤️," O'Neil wrote.
O'Neil and Batista have been friends for years, with The Animal publicly supporting him in 2016 when WWE suspended him for his "confrontation" with then-chairman Vince McMahon.
The Real Deal is set to have a small role in Batista's upcoming film called Trap House, a movie about a DEA agent involved in a cat-and-mouse game with his teenage children.