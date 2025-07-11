Best wishes to WWE star Tyson Kidd

It has been a decade since Tyson Kidd stepped inside a WWE ring, but he has remained a part of the company, working as a creative producer for several years. Kidd has gained recognition for his work with the women's division and has played a huge part in their recent success.

While it's unlikely that Kidd will ever wrestle for WWE again, it seems that he has a major reason to celebrate as today is his 45th birthday. Kidd is married to former Women's Champion Natalya, who remains an integral part of the RAW women's division. The couple also owns and fosters many cats.

Tyson Kidd and Natalya shared a lot about their romance story on Total Divas. They have been in a relationship since they were teenagers, and both opted to pursue a wrestling career. Kidd is now working behind the scenes, making strides as a producer, and is working his way up the ranks. He and his wife also run their own version of the Hart Family Dungeon, training future wrestlers.

Tyson Kidd was injured at a WWE event back in 2015

Tyson Kidd was once one of WWE's up-and-coming stars. He made a name for himself in the tag team division and was even able to work alongside his wife for some time.

That was until he was injured when he took a Muscle Buster from Samoa Joe back in 2015, which caused a major neck injury for Kidd, who then underwent surgery and was forced to call time on his career at just 35.

The injury was a huge accident, and Kidd has always claimed that he believes he is lucky to be able to continue living his everyday life following the mishap, which is why he couldn't return to the ring, and has made the decision to stay on the sidelines.

