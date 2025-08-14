Best Wishes to WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Aug 14, 2025 04:03 GMT
Best wishes to the former WWE Champion (Credit: WWE.com)
Best wishes to the former WWE Champion (Credit: WWE.com)

Kofi Kingston is one of the most legendary figures to have ever worked in WWE. The superstar has carved out a unique niche within the company, ensuring his place in the Hall of Fame.

Ad

Even with the loss of the tag team titles, the star has managed to keep himself relevant in his new role. However, now, Kofi Kingston is deserving of best wishes at this time, as today is his 44th birthday.

The star is still in good form, having won the World Tag Team Championship with Xavier Woods earlier this year. While he no longer holds the title, The New Day star is still going strong. Together with Woods, he remains one of the must-see stars on-screen every week in WWE.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

While it remains to be seen what he does next, Kofi Kingston is celebrating his 44th birthday today. He likely has quite a few more years left in him, along with his tag team partner, as they look to "rebuild" the tag team division.

These wrestlers angered WWE management! Check what happened next

Ad

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods Are Right Now in The Middle of Another Re-invention of The New Day

The two stars are doing a great job of bringing their new characters to life. The stars turned heel on Big E previously, where they ensured that they became heels with their actions of throwing their injured faction member out of the group. Since then, they have become the World Tag Team Champions, but lost the titles after rarely defending them throughout their reign.

Ad

Currently, the stars are in the middle of mourning the loss of the tag team titles and the "death" of the WWE tag team division. These new characters have taken off, and they are heavily pushing this with a re-invention of the New Day.

Kingston has shown resilience over the years, constantly changing his character when called for it.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 4 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications