Best Wishes to WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston

Kofi Kingston is one of the most legendary figures to have ever worked in WWE. The superstar has carved out a unique niche within the company, ensuring his place in the Hall of Fame.Even with the loss of the tag team titles, the star has managed to keep himself relevant in his new role. However, now, Kofi Kingston is deserving of best wishes at this time, as today is his 44th birthday.The star is still in good form, having won the World Tag Team Championship with Xavier Woods earlier this year. While he no longer holds the title, The New Day star is still going strong. Together with Woods, he remains one of the must-see stars on-screen every week in WWE.While it remains to be seen what he does next, Kofi Kingston is celebrating his 44th birthday today. He likely has quite a few more years left in him, along with his tag team partner, as they look to &quot;rebuild&quot; the tag team division.Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods Are Right Now in The Middle of Another Re-invention of The New DayThe two stars are doing a great job of bringing their new characters to life. The stars turned heel on Big E previously, where they ensured that they became heels with their actions of throwing their injured faction member out of the group. Since then, they have become the World Tag Team Champions, but lost the titles after rarely defending them throughout their reign.Currently, the stars are in the middle of mourning the loss of the tag team titles and the &quot;death&quot; of the WWE tag team division. These new characters have taken off, and they are heavily pushing this with a re-invention of the New Day.Kingston has shown resilience over the years, constantly changing his character when called for it.