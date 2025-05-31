Best wishes to WWE Superstar Montez Ford

Montez Ford is one-half of the reigning WWE Tag Team Champions. While he and Angelo Dawkins are back at the top of the tag team division, Ford himself is celebrating a big day.

Ad

Ford and Dawkins became the new WWE Tag Team Champions on the March 14 episode of SmackDown. They defeated #DIY to win tag team gold only for the third time on the main roster. The Street Profits successfully defended the titles in an incredible TLC Match against #DIY and Motor City Machine Guns on the April 25 episode of SmackDown.

Ad

Trending

With all his recent success in WWE, Montez Ford is also celebrating his 35th birthday. On social media, his wife and fellow superstar, Bianca Belair, shared a video celebrating her husband's birthday. Ford's tag team partner, Dawkins, was also present.

Details of Goldberg's last match HERE

"Happy Birthday babe @MontezFordWWE 35!" wrote Belair.

Check out Belair's video and message on X:

Expand Tweet

The Street Profits are feuding with The Wyatt Sicks and the rest of the tag team division on SmackDown. Uncle Howdy and his faction interrupted the WWE Tag Team Championship match between the reigning champions and Fraxiom on last week's episode of SmackDown, wiping out every superstar that stood in their path of destruction.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Datta Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.



In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.



In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).



Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.



As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.



(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ



Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9



Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Know More