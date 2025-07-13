Best wishes to WWE Superstar Stephanie Vaquer

Stephanie Vaquer is expected to make a massive impact at her first WWE Evolution event later tonight, and it seems that the show has landed on an interesting day. It was July 13 last year that Vaquer made her in-ring debut for the Stamford-based promotion, and she could be thrust into the title picture if she picks up the win in the Battle Royal at the all-women's PLE.

Vaquer took on Isla Dawn in her WWE debut match in Mexico City, and it's unfortunate that Dawn is no longer with the company and unable to be part of Evolution.

Vaquer announced her participation in the Battle Royal when she appeared on the recent episode of NXT, and at present, she is the favorite to walk out as the winner and receive a Women's Championship opportunity at Clash in Paris.

As of writing, it's unclear if Vaquer would be forced to challenge the winner of IYO SKY vs. Rhea Ripley or if she can choose which title she wants to attempt to capture if she wins the Battle Royal.

What's next for Stephanie Vaquer on WWE RAW?

The Women's Battle Royal tonight at Evolution is expected to include a number of legends like Nikki Bella, Jazz, and Torrie Wilson. While this is a match that the WWE Universe is hyped about, it would make sense for someone like Stephanie Vaquer to pick up the win and challenge for the title in Paris.

Long-term planning would be for someone on the roster to win, rather than booking a legend in that position and taking a place that could have gone to one of the full-time stars.

As noted, Stephanie Vaquer is the current favorite to win the match, which could mean that the WWE Universe will finally see her go head-to-head with Rhea Ripley, if she defeats IYO SKY and is able to retain the title through SummerSlam.

