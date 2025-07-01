Best wishes to WWE Superstar Zelina Vega!

Zelina Vega recently lost her Women's United States Championship to Giuia, but it seems that she could still be part of the Evolution event next weekend, since she appears on the poster recently shared by WWE.

Ad

The former champion could push for a rematch for her championship, but it's interesting to note that while Vega was featured on the poster, Giulia, who is the reigning Women's United States Champion, was nowhere to be seen.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

That being said, today, July 2nd, marks 4 years since Zelina Vega was brought back to WWE after being fired following Vince McMahon's third-party edict.

How Brock Lesnar ruined another wrestler's career - Watch Now!

Vega was only away from the company for seven months before returning and being added to the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match back in 2021.

Zelina Vega recently reunited with her husband on WWE SmackDown

It has been a fantastic year for Zelina Vega so far, since she was able to lift her first singles championship in WWE, and her husband made his return after exiting AEW.

Ad

Vega and Aleister Black met whilst working together in NXT and later married before Black was released and moved over to AEW. The couple has since been reunited in WWE and are part of the SmackDown roster. However, whilst they are not working together at present, they are now able to travel together and obviously spend more time with each other on the road.

Ad

Black appears to be starting a storyline with Damian Priest following last week's interaction, but Zelina's future on the brand remains unclear. It's hoped that she can push for a rematch for her Women's United States Championship or even push into a new storyline ahead of Evolution.

Many women will be returning for the show, and others will be pushing to be a part of it, but it's unclear if WWE has plans to include all female superstars from all three brands on the show.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Phillipa Marie Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.



Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.



Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.



Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.



She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.



Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee Know More

A top WWE star is missing in action