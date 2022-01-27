"I relate this a lot to motherhood" - Beth Phoenix on possibly working with former RAW Women's Champion 

WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix has expressed interest in working with RAW Superstar Rhea Ripley.

Ripley is one of the top female stars on the red brand, while Phoenix is one of the greatest female stars in the history of the company. The Glamazon is set to make her in-ring return at the Royal Rumble event this week.

During a recent interview with News18, Beth Phoenix was asked if she would like to work with with The Nightmare. She stated that she's known Ripley for quite some time and she's proud of her for what she has accomplished.

"I adore Rhea Ripley. I relate this a lot to motherhood,'' said Phoenix. ''I see my own daughters growing up into the people they are becoming, the young ladies they are becoming. I have known Rhea since when she was barely 20 years old. (...) So young and so willing to just give it her all. (...) So I am so proud for her and I love seeing her flourish as a superstar."

Beth Phoenix says she'd love to work with Rhea Ripley in any capacity

Since Phoenix is now back in the ring, there are plenty of women on the roster that she could work with and Rhea Ripley is definitely one of them.

The WWE Hall of Famer recalled her interaction with The Nightmare and said she'd love to work with her in any capacity.

"We got to take a picture together on RAW this past week, which was something I have been wanting to do, because you know I wanted to see like Rhea Ripley in her final form beside the Glamazon, and if our paths never cross again in wrestling, at least we will have that moment in time,'' said Phoenix. ''But she is a talent I absolutely will love to work with at any capacity. She is awesome."

At the Royal Rumble, Beth Phoenix and Edge will collide with The Miz and his wife Maryse in a mixed tag team bout.

