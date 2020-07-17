Beth Phoenix on feeling frustrated with how women were treated and leaving WWE

Since 2015, the entire landscape of wrestling in WWE has undergone a major overhaul. Whereas previously, only the men used to get major matches and feuds with interesting storylines, the WWE Women's Evolution saw this change completely. With the arrival of more women on the main roster and a drastic change in the way that women were being booked, WWE had an incredible change, which saw women getting the spotlight as well. In fact, this was the reason that Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey, and Charlotte Flair were the ones to be the main event for WrestleMania 35 — the first time in WWE's history that women have been in the main event for Wrestlemania. However, when Beth Phoenix was in her prime in WWE, the wrestling scenario for women was extremely different.

During her recent appearance on The Bump, Beth Phoenix talked to Kayla Braxton about her WWE run and how she felt extremely frustrated when she was leaving WWE.

Beth Phoenix on feeling frustrated when leaving WWE

The current WWE is very different from the company that existed 10 years ago, at least for the women in the company. When Beth Phoenix was part of the women's division, the women got very short matches on the regular shows, i.e. if they got matches at all. In fact, the women's segments were unfortunately viewed as an interlude, more than anything else. Beth Phoenix, as a result, felt extremely frustrated when it was time for her to leave WWE.

“I mean, that’s really overwhelming to hear and feel. Because at the time that I left WWE, the first time when I retired from the ring, I felt a little frustrated at that moment. Because I felt like I didn’t make a difference. Like, I felt really like I wanted to be a part of change. And at that point I didn’t feel it, I didn’t see it at that moment when I left. And so I was sad, I was bummed. I felt like I had put this energy, and I wanted it to change so bad, because I knew the women had the talent to be on the level with the men.” - h/t 411Mania

Since then, the portrayal of women has changed a lot in WWE and they are often part of the major matches and feuds in the company. Seeing the impact that she actually had on the women's roster, Beth Phoenix admitted that she now realized that she had made a difference in the company after all.