Beth Phoenix posts cryptic tweet referring to former world champion

Beth Phoenix is a WWE Hall of Famer!
Beth Phoenix is a WWE Hall of Famer!
Saunak Nag
Modified May 16, 2022 09:19 PM IST
News

Three-time WWE Women's Champion Beth Phoenix posted a cryptic update on Twitter, referring to her husband and former world champion Edge.

The Glamazon wasn't happy about Rhea Ripley joining Edge's faction Judgment Day. She voiced her opinion on social media about the same, following which Ripley challenged her to a fight. Phoenix hasn't responded regarding the fight but recently posted a quote that could have several interpretations.

The WWE Hall of Famer shared a picture of the line, "To love a person is to see all of their magic and remind them of it when they have forgotten." Considering the current situation with Ripley, Beth might be referring to her husband Edge's decision to include the former NXT Women's Champion in his faction.

It makes narrative sense to think that the former NXT commentator, through the picture, is voicing her commitment to supporting her real-life partner despite his decisions.

https://t.co/y22iClV0n7

Beth Phoenix is Rhea Ripley's dream opponent

Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley has labeled Beth Phoenix as her dream opponent.

Speaking to 99.5 WKDQ recently, the RAW star said Beth needs to put her emotions aside and make peace with the former joining her husband's faction. She also stated that she keeps herself updated on Beth's social activities:

"I haven't talked to Beth [Phoenix], but I've been seeing a lot of her posts on Twitter and I don't know if she's very happy about me joining The Judgment Day. So Beth is gonna have to put her emotions aside and be on our side pretty much, or she's gonna have to fight me. Beth Phoenix is my dream opponent and if she disagrees with what we're saying, I wouldn't mind stepping in the ring with her and settling it once and for all."
#BethPhoenix is in the 🏡!! #WWEDay1 https://t.co/Lf3oK1lZg4

Beth Phoenix hasn't directly replied to Rhea Ripley's challenge yet. It would be interesting to see if WWE decides to include the former Divas Champion in the Judgment Day scene.

Would you like a match between the two female superstars? Sound off in the comments!

Edited by Abhinav Singh
