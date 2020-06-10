Beth Phoenix reacts to Christian's intense promo on Edge on WWE RAW

Christian didn't hold back while addressing his best friend Edge on RAW.

Edge is set to take on Randy Orton at WWE Backlash.

WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix was a guest on tonight's edition of WWE Backstage on FS1. The former Divas Champion opened up on a string of topics, most notably the ongoing storyline between her husband Edge, and Randy Orton.

On the latest edition of WWE RAW, Edge's best friend Christian made an appearance and cut a heartfelt promo on him. Christian succeeded in firing Edge up and mentioned in the end that he believes Edge can have the greatest wrestling match ever at Backlash. Phoenix stated that Christian's words left her in tears, and added that he said what a true friend would say. She further stated that the WWE Universe will get the best of both performers at Backlash.

Edge will face Randy Orton in "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever" at Backlash

The promo in question saw Christian hinting that he has doubts on Edge. He said that Edge is lying to himself when he says that he can deliver this Sunday. He kept berating Edge until things got heated up and the Hall of Famer stared Christian down. Christian then smiled and said that this is the Edge he was looking for.

Edge is set to take on Randy Orton at Backlash 2020, in a bout that is being dubbed by WWE as "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever". Only time will tell if the two legends succeed in living up to the hype.