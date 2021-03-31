Beth Phoenix talks about being a strong influence on female wrestlers around the world 

Beth Phoenix is a WWE Hall of Famer, credited with being one of the first few wrestlers to revolutionize the women's division in WWE. As such, it comes as no surprise that The Glamazon has influenced a number of young men and women who are now entering the business.

Phoenix recently sat down with Bully Ray and the rest of the Busted Open podcast panel, where she was asked what it was like being an influence on so many young professionals.

Phoenix responded by saying that it was a huge deal for her, as she can relate to many of these youngsters. Especially considering how desperate she was to find a role model as a child.

"It's huge for me, because I look to myself as a young lady and you know the stars that I saw on television and how much I was desperately looking for someone I saw myself in a little bit. You know, and I talk at length about, women that have influenced me and to know that I stood on the shoulders of those women to enjoy the success that I had. But to be a part of maybe being somebody that other women and young men can look to as an inspiration or an influence, that's huge. I mean that's why I got into this in the first place to make people feel something, to have emotion. That's why we all got into this."

Beth Phoenix is definitely an inspiration to a number of young superstars. Her influence is clearly visible in pro wrestling today, with many women shying away from the previous norms associated with women's wrestling thanks to her.

Beth Phoenix would love to have a dream match with Becky Lynch

Beth Phoenix being the legend that she is, has been the subject of many dream match-ups between today's women's roster and herself. One that keeps popping up is the dream match between herself and Becky Lynch.

Recently, Phoenix sat down for an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling and revealed whether she would be interested in a match. "Never say never" was what The Glamazon had to say. You can read more about it here.

