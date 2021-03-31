Beth Phoenix shares her reaction to being included in the WWE Icons series

WWE legend and Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix has had several years of success with the company. As such, she was selected to be a part of the WWE Icons series and will be the first woman to feature in it. The former WWE Women's Champion recently opened up about being included in the series.

The Glamazon appeared on the most recent edition of the Busted Open podcast. She talked about her time as an in-ring performer and now as a commentator.

Additionally, Phoenix revealed her reaction to being included in the WWE Icons series to Bully Ray and the rest of the Busted Open panel. She likened it to being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame and said that the whole process was an enjoyable experience.

"I was really taken aback by the phone call. No.1 because of the title of the series 'Icons'. That put like so much gravity and weight on being chosen for this series. So I was like...again went through that moment of self doubt like, "Am I in that category? Should I be standing beside Yokozuna and British Bulldog?". It was a little bit like, having to kind of accept, 'Alright! This is a huge step for me.' It was like going into the Hall Of Fame. It was a big process and WWE's staff and crew were so kind to me. They did such a great job. It was just an experienced that I loved."

I’ve been so excited to finally get to appear on @BustedOpenRadio !!! @bullyray5150 https://t.co/1ZReAjkRUS — Betty Phoenix (@TheBethPhoenix) March 29, 2021

Beth Phoenix found herself questioning whether she deserved to be alongside legends such as Yokozuna and The British Bulldog. Nevertheless, she enjoyed sharing her story and considers it an honor to be a part of the WWE Icons series.

Beth Phoenix played a significant part to revolutionize women's wrestling in WWE

Initially, Beth Phoenix had a stellar six-year career on WWE's main roster. During that time, she elevated herself to a WWE Hall of Fame talent who revolutionized the state of women in professional wrestling.

Phoenix has won numerous titles throughout her career, including three WWE Women's Championships and a WWE Divas Championship. She even has a Slammy Award for Diva of the Year (2008) to her name.

In 2017, her accolades and her achievements as a professional wrestler earned her a spot in the WWE Hall of Fame.

Beth Phoenix returned to the ring at WWE Royal Rumble 2018 and has wrestled sporadically since then.