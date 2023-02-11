Beth Phoenix uses cutouts of Dominik's screaming face while working out; Rhea Ripley sends a three-word reaction

Former RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley wasn't happy with WWE legend Beth Phoenix's latest post.

Beth Phoenix and Ripley are all set to collide in a Mixed Tag Team match at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023. At the event, Edge and Phoenix will take on Finn Balor and Ripley. The Hall of Fame couple have been at loggerheads with The Judgement since the Rated-R Superstar was ousted from the group.

Beth Phoenix recently shared a workout video on Instagram and asked The Nightmare to share her opinion on her form. On a closer look at the video, cutouts of Dominik's face on both sides of the training equipment are visible. Rhea Ripley wasn't impressed one bit, though, and took a shot at Phoenix.

The Nightmare commented on Phoenix's original post and stated that the Hall of Famer's antics were not funny.

"That's not funny."

A screengrab of Ripley's response to Phoenix

Rhea Ripley brutally attacked Beth Phoenix last year

At Extreme Rules 2022, Finn Balor won an "I Quit" match against Edge. At the end of the match, Ripley executed a Con-chair-to on Beth Phoenix as a helpless Edge watched on in horror.

Edge and Phoenix are hell-bent on exacting revenge for what Ripley did at Extreme Rules.

Last year, Rhea Ripley opened up about a potential match against Beth Phoenix. She stated that Phoenix will have to be on their side or fight her.

“I haven’t spoken to Beth, but I have been seeing a lot of posts on Twitter. I don’t know if she’s very happy about me joining Judgment Day. Beth is gonna have to put her emotions aside and be on our side, pretty much, or she’s gonna have to fight me… Beth Phoenix is my dream opponent and really, if she disagrees with what we’re saying, I wouldn’t mind stepping in the ring with her and settling it once and for all.” [H/T Fightful]

At Elimination Chamber, Edge, and Beth Phoenix will be out for blood. However, Ripley and Balor aren't going to hold back either, and this would certainly make for a hard-hitting contest. It remains to be seen who comes out on top once the dust has settled.

Who will come out victorious at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023? Let us know in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes