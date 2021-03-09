Beth Phoenix names three Superstars she wants to see get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

Beth Phoenix is a WWE legend, and she has made enormous contributions to women's wrestling throughout her career. Recently, she named three other former WWE Superstars that she wants to see get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Beth Phoenix has had an illustrious career in WWE, and she is undoubtedly one of the most iconic women's wrestlers that has ever stepped inside the squared circle. The Glamazon was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. In a recent Tweet, she pointed to three legends who deserve the same honor.

Dear Everyone: I’m dying to see @Phenom_Jazz #MollyHolly and @REALLiSAMARiE enter the WWE Hall of Fame. Please and thank you! — Betty Phoenix (@TheBethPhoenix) March 9, 2021

The former WWE Women's Champion tweeted that she wants to see Jazz, Molly Holly and Victoria get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

All three women have revolutionized women's wrestling. They have greatly contributed to this industry, and many fans believe that they should be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Molly Holly, Victoria and Jazz are all former WWE Women's Champions, and they were making history long before the recent women's revolution.

Beth Phoenix is part of the latest WWE Network Documentary "HEAVEN"

Title poster for 'HEAVEN'

"HEAVEN," new WWE Network Documentary, follows the story of Heaven Fitch, a high school wrestler who made history by winning the North Carolina state championship.

Fitch was the first girl to accomplish this feat, and WWE shined some light on her story by making a documentary about it. Beth Phoenix narrated the documentary and spoke about the challenges Fitch faced in her journey. As women who achieved a lot of success in male-dominated fields, Fitch and Phoenix have a lot in common.

HEAVEN is the story of 16-year-old North Carolina girl Heaven Fitch, whose hard work and determination would break barriers and make history in the sport of wrestling, narrated by WWE Hall of Famer @TheBethPhoenix. #HeavenFitch https://t.co/SJEXdgNLas — WWE (@WWE) March 5, 2021

Phoenix also spoke to Sportskeeda about the documentary and why the program personally resonated with her. "HEAVEN" is now streaming on WWE Network, and it's also available on WWE's YouTube channel.