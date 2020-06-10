Beth Phoenix wants to wrestle Charlotte Flair in old-school gimmick match

She expressed her wish to wrestle Charlotte Flair inside the old-school structure.

Flair had recently stated that she wants to wrestle Beth Phoenix.

In picture: The blue steel cage and Charlotte Flair

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair recently stated that she wants to face WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix as she has never wrestled The Glamazon. The former Women's Champion had a response to Charlotte Flair's comments when she appeared on the latest edition of WWE Backstage. She said that she's honored to learn that Charlotte wants to wrestle her and added that she would like to have the match inside the old school blue steel cage.

A cage match is on my bucket list, a 100%, but the caveat is that, not just any cage, I always wanted to have a match in the old school vintage blue cage.

Charlotte said in a recent interview that she wants a match with Beth Phoenix — someone she hasn't faced yet. Beth says she'd like it to be in the old school blue steel cage. #WWEBackstage — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) June 10, 2020

Charlotte Flair and Beth Phoenix can certainly have a classic if given a chance

The old school blue steel cage is one of the most unforgiving structures in WWE history and is certainly in line with Hell In A Cell and Elimination Chamber. The structure gave us some of the biggest matches of all time, with a lot of those bouts shortening wrestlers' careers. The cage was later replaced with the one that we have grown accustomed to over the past 20 years or so.

Phoenix has shown time and again that she still has a lot left in the tank. She is still in great shape and is capable of having an instant classic with The Queen. It remains to be seen if we'll ever get to witness the dream encounter between these two women.