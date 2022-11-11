Jim Cornette was very impressed with Logan Paul's performance at WWE Crown Jewel during his match against Roman Reigns.

The Maverick unsuccessfully challenged The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the event. Although he lost the bout, he was heavily praised by critics in a match that far exceeded expectations. This was only his third-ever match in professional wrestling, and he didn't look out of place at all.

Speaking on the latest episode of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the former WWE commentator stated that Logan Paul's fundamentals are better than the majority of the AEW roster, and that the latter managed to get over with him.

"The guy is going for the WWE Championship at a stadium show in his third-ever match in front of people. And by all right and laws of gravity, this thing should have either been kept short or should've stunk, or at the very least it should've been passable, and Logan Paul is a goddamn star that they found and they didn't even know it two years ago... He's obviously done the training, he's taken this seriously, his basics are better than 90 percent of the AEW roster in just the training that he's had... he's selling and understands why he's selling in the third match. That right there it was enough to get over with me," said Cornette. (0:12-1:40)

You can check out the video below:

Jim Cornette thinks that certain spots were unnecessary in Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel

During the bout, The Usos came out and attacked The Maverick's entourage, which resulted in a fight between the tag champions and Jake Paul. Solo Sikoa then came out and almost got into a brawl with Jake.

Jim Cornette wasn't a fan of all the interruptions, and thinks that WWE should've trusted the match by letting Paul and Roman Reigns do their thing in the ring.

"At this point I thought they've completely lost the match. They lost the threat, it was too long, too much distraction, interruption, etc. Maybe they didn't trust it at the start and they said we've got to have all the gaga at the finish just to make sure everybody's on the edge of their seat. I think they should've trusted the match," said Cornette. (4:33-4:57)

After the match, Logan Paul revealed that he tore his meniscus, MCL and potentially his ACL halfway through the bout. It'll be interesting to see when he will be back in action in WWE and who his next opponent will be.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Jim Cornette's Drive Thru and give a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

