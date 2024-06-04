"Better than therapy" - Judgment Day member reacts after faction destroys Braun Strowman on WWE RAW

On this week's WWE RAW, The Judgment Day destroyed Braun Strowman after his victory over Carlito. Taking to Twitter/X, JD McDonagh reacted to his faction brutally attacking the former Universal Champion.

The issues between Strowman and The Judgment Day began on Night 2 of the 2024 Draft when the former returned to WWE programming. Braun saved Jey Uso from Judgment Day and Logan Paul's attack, entering a feud with the heel faction.

This week on Monday Night RAW, Strowman was ambushed by Judgment Day members. He attacked Dominik Mysterio before Liv Morgan's intervention.

Trending

This allowed McDonagh, Finn Balor, and Carlito to take advantage of the situation and get the upper hand over Strowman.

Taking to Twitter/X, The Irish Ace took a dig at Braun Strowman with an eight-word message.

"Oh my god, that was better than therapy," wrote McDonagh.

Check out McDonagh's tweet:

Expand Tweet

Braun Strowman was recently involved in the finish to the Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch rematch. Following the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event, Liv put the Women's World Championship on the line in a Steel Cage rematch against Lynch.

During the closing moments of the contest, Strowman chased the Judgment Day members and clashed with Mysterio, who bumped into the door of the steel cage. This allowed Morgan to retain her title over Lynch.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback