"Better than the whole AEW roster" - WWE Universe reacts to updated injury list of superstars

Bobby Lashley was the latest WWE Superstar to be sidelined due to an injury. The injury list of performers keeps on increasing and the WWE Universe has reacted to the updated list.

Lashley was supposed to participate in the first round of the 2024 King of the Ring tournament and face Tama Tonga on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. However, The All Mighty reportedly suffered an injury during training and will be replaced by Angelo Dawkins. It is unclear if the injury is legitimate, but Lashley's status is currently out.

An X/Twitter user listed the names of 15 WWE Superstars who are currently on the shelf due to an injury. You can read the original tweet here.

The WWE Universe reacted to the long list that includes top superstars such as CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, Asuka, and Big E. Some fans were astonished by the star power of the injured list, while others chose to see the silver lining.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

"This injured list is better than the whole AEW roster," one fan wrote.

"Gives others a chance to shine," a fan replied.

"It's wild to think that WWE is as hot as it is, and some MAJOR stars are on the bench rn. Imagine when the roster is at full strength?!" another fan commented.

Fans were also happy that some superstars on the list were close to their recovery period, while others felt sad that Big E has been out for more than two years.

"Well I will say this the good thing is Charlotte Flair, CM Punk, Sonya Deville, and maybe Drew McIntyre are close to making a full recovery so we should be seeing them soon," a fan wrote.

"We should stop including Big E in these lists. I hate to say it but his in ring career is over," one fan claimed.

"Might as well remove Big E… very unlikely he comes back," another fan commented.

It will be interesting to see when these aforementioned superstars will return to in-ring action.

What injuries do WWE Superstars sustain who are on the injury list?

Let's take a look at the details of each injured WWE Superstar on the aforementioned list from the nature of their injury and the timeline of recovery.

CM Punk, torn triceps in January 2024, 6-8 months

Seth Rollins, knee surgery after WrestleMania XL, 2-3 months

Jimmy Uso, undisclosed injury, no timeline for return

Bobby Lashley, training injury, no timeline for return

Rhea Ripley, right shoulder injury on April 8, 4 months

Drew McIntyre, a hyperextended elbow since WrestleMania XL, no timeline for return

Asuka, undisclosed injury, no timeline for return

Charlotte Flair, knee surgery in early January 2024, 9 months

Nikkita Lyons, undisclosed injury in January 2024, no timeline for return

Erik, neck fusion surgery in September, 6-12 months

Dominik Mysterio, torn elbow ligament after WrestleMania XL, no timeline for return

Sonya Deville, knee surgery in August, 9 months

Shotzi, knee surgery in February 2024, 9 months

Cora Jade, knee surgery in January 2024, 9 months

Talking about Big E, he has been out since March 11, 2022, due to a broken neck with no timeline for a potential return. There is also a possibility that the former WWE Champion would be unable to wrestle again.

