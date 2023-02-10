Create

"Better win this" - Twitter wants 34-year-old Undefeated WWE Superstar to win the United States Championship at Elimination Chamber

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Feb 10, 2023 20:10 IST
There will be two Elimination Chamber matches for WWE RAW!
There will be two Elimination Chamber matches for WWE RAW!

WWE is headed to its final stop before WrestleMania 39, which is the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Montreal. There will be two Chamber matches from the red brand and fans want former North American Champion Bronson Reed to win his first title on the main roster.

WWE RAW has been in flux ever since Roman Reigns won the WWE Championship and unified it with the Universal Championship on SmackDown. The brand's biggest prize went missing, which is when the company began to focus its attention on the United States Championship.

Last Monday, all six participants were announced for the Men's Elimination Chamber match for the United States Championship. Fans want Bronson Reed, who is currently undefeated, to win the title from Austin Theory inside the Elimination Chamber.

Check out some of the reactions:

Who will walk out of #WWEChamber as #USChampion? https://t.co/hxJda8mNBf
@WWEonFOX i got @BRONSONISHERE to win the title #USTitle #WWEChamber 💪🏼
@WWE @ArcherOfInfamy @BRONSONISHERE @WWERollins @MontezFordWWE @_Theory1 @JohnnyGargano I want Bronson to win so bad, he was my favorite in nxt then Vince released him
@WWE @ArcherOfInfamy @BRONSONISHERE @WWERollins @MontezFordWWE @_Theory1 @JohnnyGargano Everyone after getting hit with TSUNAMI! twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/zayHiDNnek
@WWE @ArcherOfInfamy @BRONSONISHERE @WWERollins @MontezFordWWE @_Theory1 @JohnnyGargano I'm going either Johnny gargano or Bronson Reed I don't know which but I have a feeling it's one of those two
@WWE @ArcherOfInfamy @BRONSONISHERE @WWERollins @MontezFordWWE @_Theory1 @JohnnyGargano I’m pulling for Bronson Reed to win the United States title
I could honestly see Johnny Gargano or Bronson Reed winning the Elimination Chamber Match #WWERaw #EliminationChamber https://t.co/JAmanSWfdD
@WWE @ArcherOfInfamy @BRONSONISHERE @WWERollins @MontezFordWWE @_Theory1 @JohnnyGargano Honestly I want Bronson to win. However I would be happy with any of them winning. Hoping its a good match
Bronson Reed better win this or I'll be a very angry Australian https://t.co/pLR5cLiCpZ
@WWE @ArcherOfInfamy @BRONSONISHERE @WWERollins @MontezFordWWE @_Theory1 @JohnnyGargano I would imagine that Bronson Reed might win
@WWEonFOX The big man ☺️ https://t.co/pd5AxrTMr0

Apart from Austin Theory retaining the United States Championship, fans believe Bronson Reed would be the perfect superstar to win as he has not been pinned or submitted upon his return to the company.

Bronson Reed returned to WWE RAW under the new regime

In 2019, Bronson Reed signed up with the WWE and began working on the developmental brand under Triple H at the time. Later, he began making his mark on NXT after the Breakout Tournament.

In 2020, Reed won a massive Gauntlet Eliminator match, which made him the new number-one contender for the North American title. He later defeated Johnny Gargano to win his first title on the brand.

After being released by the old regime, Reed worked for several independent promotions before making his way back into WWE under the new regime. Upon his return, he joined the red brand.

Time for something new.Time for something big.Time for something real.Time for BRONSON.#WWEChamber twitter.com/WWE/status/162…

Reed is set to enter the Elimination Chamber match for the United States Championship in Montreal. It will be interesting to see if the former champion can capture gold on the main roster ahead of WrestleMania 39.

Who do you think will walk out of the Elimination Chamber as the United States Champion? Sound off in the comment section below.

Recommended Video

From Sunny to a member of The Ministry of Darkness, check out what these WWE stars look like now.

Quick Links

Edited by Gurjyot Singh Dadial
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...