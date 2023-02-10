"Better win this" - Twitter wants 34-year-old Undefeated WWE Superstar to win the United States Championship at Elimination Chamber

WWE is headed to its final stop before WrestleMania 39, which is the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Montreal. There will be two Chamber matches from the red brand and fans want former North American Champion Bronson Reed to win his first title on the main roster.

WWE RAW has been in flux ever since Roman Reigns won the WWE Championship and unified it with the Universal Championship on SmackDown. The brand's biggest prize went missing, which is when the company began to focus its attention on the United States Championship.

Last Monday, all six participants were announced for the Men's Elimination Chamber match for the United States Championship. Fans want Bronson Reed, who is currently undefeated, to win the title from Austin Theory inside the Elimination Chamber.

Check out some of the reactions:

Jay Carson @FreeWrestleMind



#WWERaw #EliminationChamber I could honestly see Johnny Gargano or Bronson Reed winning the Elimination Chamber Match I could honestly see Johnny Gargano or Bronson Reed winning the Elimination Chamber Match #WWERaw #EliminationChamber https://t.co/JAmanSWfdD

🇦🇺PatrickBallantine95🇦🇺 @PBallantine95 Bronson Reed better win this or I'll be a very angry Australian Bronson Reed better win this or I'll be a very angry Australian https://t.co/pLR5cLiCpZ

Apart from Austin Theory retaining the United States Championship, fans believe Bronson Reed would be the perfect superstar to win as he has not been pinned or submitted upon his return to the company.

Bronson Reed returned to WWE RAW under the new regime

In 2019, Bronson Reed signed up with the WWE and began working on the developmental brand under Triple H at the time. Later, he began making his mark on NXT after the Breakout Tournament.

In 2020, Reed won a massive Gauntlet Eliminator match, which made him the new number-one contender for the North American title. He later defeated Johnny Gargano to win his first title on the brand.

After being released by the old regime, Reed worked for several independent promotions before making his way back into WWE under the new regime. Upon his return, he joined the red brand.

Reed is set to enter the Elimination Chamber match for the United States Championship in Montreal. It will be interesting to see if the former champion can capture gold on the main roster ahead of WrestleMania 39.

Who do you think will walk out of the Elimination Chamber as the United States Champion? Sound off in the comment section below.

