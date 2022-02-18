Bianca Belair wants to beat all Four Horsewomen in WWE

Current WWE Superstar Bianca Belair has expressed her desire to beat all four "horsewomen" of women's wrestling in WWE.

For those unaware, The Four Horsewomen are Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, and Bayley. They revolutionized mainstream women's wrestling in the mid-2010s with their work on NXT with singles matches, multi-woman matches, and stipulation contests like the critically lauded Iron Man match between Bayley and Sasha Banks at NXT TakeOver: Respect in 2015.

However, the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble winner Bianca Belair has declared her intentions to best all four women. In an interview with Luke Owen of WrestleTalk, she mentioned that she has already beaten two horsewomen, so she is already halfway there.

“So my goal is to just be in all the big moments and always come out on top. And eventually beat, and pin, all four horsewomen. That’s a goal of mine. I got Bayley, I got Sasha, Becky and Charlotte are next, so two out of four. That’s my long-term goal,” Bianca said

This Saturday, Bianca Belair is scheduled to compete inside the Women's Elimination Chamber match to determine the number one contender for the RAW Women's Championship at Wrestlemania 38.

Bianca Belair has more goals to accomplish in WWE

Although her 2021 was stellar, The "EST of WWE" will not rely on her past accomplishments and has her sights set on achieving more milestones in WWE.

In the same interview, she said that her career was only at the "tip of the iceberg," and she is very excited for what the future holds.

“It’s crazy because I feel like I did have a very great year in 2021, a very fast great year, but I feel like I’m still only at the tip of the iceberg, so I’m very excited to see what the future has to hold and the potential that’s there, I’m excited. I just live for the moments, I live for the big moments, I live to be a part of every single moment," Belair said.

Do you think Bianca will beat all Four Horsewomen this year? Share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

