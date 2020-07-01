Bianca Belair didn't always want to be a WWE Superstar, reveals what her aspirations were

Bianca Belair didn't watch much wrestling in her childhood.

Bianca Belair was fond of athletics during her college days.

Bianca Belair is the EST Of NXT

Bianca Belair has garnered much appreciation from the WWE Universe in the short time that she has been wrestling on the promotion. She has soon become one of the must-see WWE Superstars and has a huge fan base in the world of Pro-Wrestling. Bianca Belair made her main roster debut at WrestleMania 36. She was later again seen on WWE RAW after WrestleMania, coming to the aid of the Street Profits against Zelina Vega and her associates.

Bianca Belair's childhood and her dreams

FOX Sports' Charlotte Wilder had an opportunity to interview Bianca Belair earlier. During the interview, Belair spoke about who brought her into the WWE, her childhood, her journey in the WWE and her plans. At first, Bianca Belair shared that she didn't watch much wrestling in her childhood and that she was more of an athlete and a gymnast through her days in college.

When asked about her goals in WWE, Belair said the following;

"I didn't grow up watching wrestling, I think a lot of people come into wrestling saying, 'I want to be the champion, and I want to do this. This has been my dream my whole entire life,' but this hasn't been my dream my whole entire life. When I was younger, I wanted to be Dominique Dawes. When I was younger, I wanted to be Gail Devers, one of the best hurdlers in the world. So now coming into WWE, it's so new, and my life has completely turned around. I'm doing something that I've never thought of before, and now, I can't see doing anything other than this. It's so hard for me to put a stamp on exactly what I want to do." (h/t Wrestling Inc)

Bianca Belair further elucidated that even though she didn't aspire to become a WWE Superstar, she has been given a platform and Belair doesn't want to waste the chance she has gotten. Apart from being a future Champion and a Hall Of Famer, Belair intends to make an impact for her community and influence people. She wants to be a positive role model for everyone out there and create a legacy.