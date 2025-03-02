Bianca Belair announcement with The Rock and Triple H confirmed after shocking betrayal at Elimination Chamber

Bianca Belair has been featured with Triple H and The Rock in a huge announcement, which was confirmed after a vicious betrayal. This will finally get the answers that everyone has been looking for.

During the Women's Elimination Chamber match, Bianca Belair was still in her pod when Jade Cargill suddenly arrived before the door could even be locked. It looked like she was going after Liv Morgan, her alleged attacker, but instead, she suddenly and viciously attacked Naomi.

In what appeared to be a shocking betrayal, things took a bad turn. Her attack was horrifying, but it soon sunk in that it was a direct accusation that Naomi was the one responsible for attacking her in the past.

Cargill left Naomi unable to compete, and she was soon ruled out of the match. As she was stretchered out by a medical team, Bianca Belair was left in her pod with tears in her eyes.

Belair went on to win the match and confirm herself as the one heading to WrestleMania to face either Rhea Ripley or IYO Sky. Now, she's been announced by WWE as appearing alongside Triple H and the Final Boss, The Rock, at the post-event press conference following Elimination Chamber.

